'Psycho,' 'Last Night in Soho': Best Hollywood psychological horror movies

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Psycho,' 'Last Night in Soho': Best Hollywood psychological horror movies

By Namrata Ganguly 04:00 pm Nov 08, 202304:00 pm

Must-watch Hollywood psychological horror movies

One of the few genres that has the power to delve into the darkest corners of the human psyche is psychological horror. Known for their ability to elicit fear and unease through manipulating minds, these Hollywood films offer an unparalleled cinematic experience. As the shadows lengthen and the tension builds, the line between reality and nightmare blurs, leading to spine-tingling and thought-provoking narratives.

2/6

'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, the 1960 psychological horror film Psycho is a cinematic masterpiece that redefined this genre. It follows Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), who encounters the mysterious Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) at the isolated Bates Motel as she elopes with her employer's client's money. Hitchcock's direction, Bernard Herrmann's iconic score, and Perkins's chilling portrayal of Bates make this a timeless classic.

3/6

'The Shining' (1980)

Stanley Kubrick's 1980 psychological horror masterpiece The Shining is based on Stephen King's namesake novel. It follows Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson, a writer who becomes the winter caretaker of the isolated Overlook Hotel. As the hotel's supernatural forces influence Jack's descent into madness, it plunges his family into a terrifying and unforgettable ordeal, resulting in a chilling exploration of isolation and madness.

4/6

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme, The Silence of the Lambs follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she consults the brilliant yet psychopathic Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to catch a serial killer. Their complex relationship and the cat-and-mouse game with the killer create intense suspense. With outstanding performances and a chilling narrative, the film remains an iconic psychological horror classic.

5/6

'Black Swan' (2010)

Darren Aronofsky's Black Swan is a haunting psychological thriller that explores the dark underbelly of the ballet world. Natalie Portman delivers a mesmerizing performance as Nina, a talented but fragile dancer who succumbs to the psychological pressures of playing the lead in Swan Lake. As the line between reality and delusion blurs, it will take you on a harrowing journey into obsession and madness.

6/6

'Last Night in Soho' (2021)

Edgar Wright-directed Last Night in Soho is one of the latest additions to the genre. It follows Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a young fashion student who finds herself transported back to the 1960s when she moves to London. As she becomes increasingly entangled in the life of a charismatic singer named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), the line between past and present blurs.