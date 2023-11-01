'Butterfly' to 'Daydream': Mariah Carey's best records

Mariah Carey's best albums

Known for her unparalleled vocal range, chart-topping hits, and enduring influence on the industry, New York-born Mariah Carey is an iconic figure in the world of music. With a career spanning decades, she has produced a diverse discography that includes numerous standout records with back-to-back hits in the '90s and 2000s. From her early classics to her contemporary gems, check out her best albums.

'Mariah Carey' (1990)

Carey's eponymous debut album released in June 1990 marked the inception of an iconic career. It introduced the world to Carey's extraordinary vocal range and showcased her songwriting talents. With its blend of soulful ballads and upbeat tracks, the album delivered chart-topping hits like Vision of Love and Love Takes Time, solidifying this record as a timeless classic.

'Daydream' (1995)

Carey's 1995 fifth album Daydream stands as a pivotal moment in her career as it was her third No. 1 album in the US. The album seamlessly blends R&B and pop, producing chart-topping hits like Fantasy and One Sweet Day. Daydream broke new ground in the music industry, earning critical acclaim and commercial success. It remains a cherished masterpiece in her extensive discography.

'Butterfly' (1997)

Touted to be Carey's magnum opus, her sixth album Butterfly (1997) marked a significant shift in her musical evolution. Butterfly reflects Carey's personal journey, both as an artist and a woman, making it a pivotal and deeply resonant album in her illustrious career. The album includes hits like Honey and My All, which explore themes of love and liberation.

'Charmbracelet' (2002)

One of Carey's underrated records is her 2002 album Charmbracelet which represents a heartfelt return to her signature R&B sound. It exudes a sense of introspection and emotional depth, with tracks like Through the Rain and Boy (I Need You). It's an exploration of resilience and personal growth, encapsulating the artist's journey and ability to connect on a profound level with her audience.

'The Emancipation of Mimi' (2005)

Released in 2005, The Emancipation of Mimi stands as one of Carey's most defining albums. It marked her triumphant comeback, blending her signature vocal prowess with contemporary R&B and hip-hop elements. The album includes chart-toppers like Mine Again, We Belong Together and Shake It Off, showcasing her resilience and versatility. It reestablished her status as a pop icon.