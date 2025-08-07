Dhruv Jurel played in The Oval Test (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Dhruv Jurel appointed Central Zone captain for Duleep Trophy

By Rajdeep Saha 07:10 pm Aug 07, 202507:10 pm

What's the story

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been appointed as the captain of the Central Zone team for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025-26. Jurel, who was part of the Indian squad for Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and played his last Test at The Oval, did not play in last season's Ranji Trophy but impressed during India A's England tour. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav, who warmed the bench in all 5 Tests against England, has been named in the squad.