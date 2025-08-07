Burnley sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on one-year deal

Premier League club Burnley have signed goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United . The 36-year-old Slovakian international has joined on a one-year contract for an undisclosed fee. Dubravka's career at St James's Park began with a loan from Sparta Prague in January 2018, before making the move permanent later on. "I'm delighted to be here. It's a really exciting time to be joining this Club, ahead of our return to the Premier League," Dubravka told Burnley's website.

Performance stats Dubravka made 179 appearances for Newcastle United During his seven-and-a-half-year stint with Newcastle, Dubravka made 179 appearances across all competitions and kept an impressive 51 clean sheets. 162 of his appearances for the Magpies came in the Premier League. He was instrumental in Newcastle's Carabao Cup campaign last season, managing three clean sheets, including one in each leg of their semi-final triumph over Arsenal.

New beginnings 'I can't wait to come in and add my experience' The goalkeeper added that he has only heard good things about the Clarets. "I've only heard really positive things about the club, the culture and the environment we work in, so I'm excited about getting going with the season kicking off next weekend." "Burnley had a fantastic campaign last season, built on a superb defensive record, and I can't wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad of players."

Club progress Burnley secured Premier League promotion after finishing 2nd in Championship Burnley secured their Premier League promotion after an unbeaten run of 33 games in the 2024-25 season, amassing a century of points in the Championship. They narrowly missed out on the title to Leeds United on goal difference. The club is looking forward to building on this success with Dubravka's addition to their squad.