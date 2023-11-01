What makes K-drama 'My Dearest' so special

What makes K-drama 'My Dearest' so special

All you need to know about 'My Dearest's possible extension

All you need to know about 'My Dearest's possible extension

MBC is considering extending its hit historical K-drama My Dearest, featuring Namkoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin, due to its immense popularity. On Wednesday, a spokesperson from the network reportedly mentioned that they are in the process of modifying the airing schedule. After a five-week break, My Dearest resumed with Part 2 on October 13, captivating audiences with its tale set in the Joseon dynasty. From cast to plot, here's everything to know about this riveting K-drama.

Reportedly inspired by the 1936 novel Gone with the Wind, the series is divided into two parts. Part 1 was broadcast from August 4 to September 2, 2023, and Part 2 premiered on October 13. The series is set against the backdrop of the Qing invasion of Joseon and tells the tale of Lee Jang-hyun (Min), who finds himself inexplicably drawn to Yoo Gil-chae (Ahn), a noblewoman who aspires to find love amid the brutal realities of war.

Why extension of 'My Dearest' is being discussed?

According to the official statement, due to the drama's overwhelming popularity, the network is considering an extension, and "is working on adjusting the broadcast schedule by slightly delaying the date of the final episode." Additionally, they mentioned, "Depending on the results of Game 3 of the professional baseball postseason playoffs, there is a possibility of Game 4 being broadcast on Friday, so episode 17 of My Dearest is currently scheduled to air on Saturday."

Drama dominance: 'My Dearest' grabbed top spot in viewership rankings

Upon its return, My Dearest swiftly reclaimed its leading position in its time slot, maintaining its dominance as the most buzzworthy drama, per Nielsen Korea. The drama's leads also made a remarkable comeback to the top spots on the list of the most "buzzworthy drama cast members." In the week ending October 24, JTBC's Strong Girl Nam Soon soared to the second spot in the drama rankings, while the lead actor, Lee Yoo-mi, secured fifth place in the actors ranking.

Here's everything about 'My Dearest'

Directed by Kim Sung-yong and written by Hwang Jin-young, My Dearest weaves a story of resilience and love. The narrative revolves around Lee, a man who has shielded himself from emotional attachments for a long time until he encounters Yoo, a woman from a noble family. As their lives become intertwined, they find themselves inexorably linked by fate, and together, they confront the challenges of their era.