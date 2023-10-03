'All I Want For Christmas...,' 'Emotions': Mariah Carey's best numbers

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

'All I Want For Christmas...,' 'Emotions': Mariah Carey's best numbers

By Namrata Ganguly 05:06 pm Oct 03, 202305:06 pm

Mariah Carey top songs

As she topped the Billboard Hot 100 with every one of her first five singles, Mariah Carey stole the musical spotlight and showed she was here to stay. The New York-born stepped into the musical world over 30 years ago and reigned in the '90s and 2000s. As she announced her Merry Christmas One and All 2023 tour, here are her best songs.

2/7

'Emotions' (1991)

The titular single from Carey's second studio album Emotions (1991) topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks marking her fifth consecutive No. 1. Expanding on her vocal range, the song proved that her first wasn't a hit just by fluke. The song, released on September 17, 1991, by Columbia Records, talks about feeling a diverse range of emotions deeply.

3/7

'All I Want For Christmas Is You' (1994)

All I Want For Christmas Is You from Carey's fourth studio album Merry Christmas (1994) has been topping the charts for years. With its bell chimes, strings, and bells, it has become a Christmas anthem. It once again topped the Billboard charts after over two decades in 2019 proving it to be a timeless, modern-day festive classic making Carey the reigning Queen of Christmas.

4/7

'Fantasy' (1995)

Inspired by Tom Tom Club's Genius of Love, Fantasy belongs to her fifth studio album Daydream (1995) which made history at the time by making Carey the first female artist with her song debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Featuring rap verses from Ol' Dirty Bastard, her first-ever rap collaboration paved the way for modern-day hip-hop collabs of pop stars.

5/7

'Always Be My Baby' (1995)

Carey's iconic song Always Be My Baby from her Daydream album topped the Billboard charts for two weeks. Known for its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics, the timeless classic talks about enduring love that will never fade no matter the circumstances, and daydreaming of an optimistic future. Though it's less flashy than the other songs in the album, it resonates with all generations.

6/7

'We Belong Together' (2005)

We Belong Together from her 10th studio album The Emancipation of Mimi (2005) is touted to be the biggest song of the 2000s, as per Billboard. It topped the charts for 14 weeks. The song talks about love, loss, heartbreak, surviving its aftermath, the late-night calls from your ex-lover, and the what-ifs. It earned Carey her third Grammy nomination.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2