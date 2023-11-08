Ridley Scott editing 'Gladiator 2' material as Hollywood strike continues

By Tanvi Gupta

Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2' likely to hit theaters in November 2024

Ridley Scott has been working on the 90 minutes of footage he managed to capture for Gladiator 2 before the Hollywood strikes halted production. The director disclosed in a recent The New Yorker interview that he planned to continue filming the highly-anticipated sequel in Morocco once the actors's strike was resolved. However, negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the studios are yet to be resolved, leaving the movie's production in limbo indefinitely.

Scott is polishing a 90-minute shoot including 'baboons battle' scene

Meanwhile, during the Hollywood shutdown, Scott has been refining the little material he shot. This included a scene where the protagonist engages in a battle with a group of baboons. He revealed that the inspiration for this scene came from a disturbing video he had seen, depicting baboons attacking tourists in Johannesburg. He emphasized the ferocity of baboons, describing, "Can you hang from that roof for two hours by your left leg? No! A baboon can."

Paul Mescal takes center stage in 'Gladiator 2'—other cast members

In Scott's original Gladiator (2000), Russell Crowe's memorable performance pitted him against Joaquin Phoenix, resulting in a worldwide box-office success. The upcoming sequel takes an unexpected turn as it stars Paul Mescal, facing off against a pack of baboons, promising a unique and thrilling twist. The sequel boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and Pedro Pascal.

'Gladiator 2' release date and SAG-AFTRA strike impact

Paramount Pictures plans to release Gladiator 2 on November 22, 2024. However, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike may potentially lead to postponements. The sequel—set years after the events of the original film—follows an adult Lucius (Mescal), nephew of Commodus (Phoenix). With this significant time gap, the original star, Russell Crowe, is not part of the sequel. Mescal reportedly expressed that he believes the script pays homage to the original while also providing him with a unique story to make his own.

Meanwhile, Crowe got annoyed at being asked about 'Gladiator 2'

As mentioned, Crowe is not participating in the sequel. The actor, who received an Academy Award for his performance in the first film, expressed annoyance at constantly being asked about Gladiator 2. During the Karlovy Film Festival in July, he reportedly stated, "They should be paying me for the number of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in." He added that it evokes a sense of envy as it reminds him of his younger years.

