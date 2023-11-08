Ex-YG Entertainment CEO sentenced to 6-month imprisonment in drug case

By Tanvi Gupta 03:27 pm Nov 08, 202303:27 pm

YG Entertainment's Yang Hyun-suk sentenced to six-month imprisonment

Former YG Entertainment CEO, Yang Hyun-suk has been found guilty by an appeals court on charges of making threats of retaliation. On Wednesday, the Seoul High Court's Criminal Division 6-3 sentenced him to six months in prison and one year of probation, overturning a previous "not-guilty verdict." In 2021, Yang was charged with allegedly attempting to conceal a drug scandal related to the former iKON member B.I. Here's the timeline of events.

Why does this story matter?

In 2016, K-pop group iKON's leader and rapper, B.I (Kim Han-bin), faced allegations of attempting to buy marijuana and LSD. These allegations became public in 2019, leading to B.I announcing his departure from the group. In a court hearing in 2021, the rapper admitted to all charges related to illegal drug use and was subsequently placed on a four-year probation. In 2019, it was reported that the prosecution office may have assisted YG in concealing B.I's drug case.

Charges on Yang stemming from the 2016 investigation

The case against Yang goes back to August 2016 when he was charged with allegedly threatening and coercing Han Seo-hee (a former trainee) who had testified about B.I's suspected drug purchase to the police. At that time, she had been arrested for drug use before coming forward with information about B.I. She informed the police that on May 3, 2016, she had delivered 10 doses of LSD to a location near B.I's residence at his request.

When Han changed her statement regarding B.I's alleged drug purchase

On August 30, 2016, Han changed her statement regarding B.I's alleged drug purchase. She mentioned that the rapper had "inquired about LSD" but "hadn't completed the purchase." When questioned about the origin of marijuana and where it was used, she admitted not having that information. In 2019, KBS aired a report claiming that Yang had allegedly pressured Han to modify her statement in 2016.

Yang's alleged connections with police, prosecution

Police pursued an independent investigation of B.I for six months, concluding in 2017 without any charges. When questioned about the lack of action against B.I and Han, the prosecution office stated they never received the necessary documents from the police. Later, Han suggested that Yang might have connections with the police and prosecution. Fast forward to the present, in the final judgment, the court highlighted that Yang misused his social status and was guilty of making threats.