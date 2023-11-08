A look at Lori Harvey and Damson Idris's year-long relationship

A look at Lori Harvey and Damson Idris's year-long relationship

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:19 pm Nov 08, 2023

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris made their first red carpet appearance in February

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey have called it quits on their relationship, reportedly. The British actor and the American model dated for a year. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the now ex-couple have issued a joint statement, confirming their split. Before we bring you more information on why they ended their year-love affair, let's rewind to how and when they started dating.

Sparking dating rumors

Hervey and Idris were spotted several times in public while going out for luncheons and dinners in 2022. The rumors of them together being a thing started when they were seen exiting a West Hollywood restaurant in December last year. From there on, they were seen taking many dinners and vacations together which added fuel to the dating rumors.

First public appearance and Valentine's Day celebrations

Their first public appearance was made during Harvey's birthday party in January this year. Soon after, they went public with their mushy love on Instagram grabbing the attention of their fans. And if that wasn't enough, their Valentine's Day celebrations dropped major relationship goals on the internet, when they celebrated 100 days of being together and Idris called Harvey his "favorite movie."

First red carpet appearance as a couple

Immediately, after their Valentine's Day celebration, Harvey and Idris made their first red carpet appearance together. They arrived hand-in-hand at the premiere of Snowfall on February 15. Both color-coordinated in black, they looked adorable together and so much in love as they posed for the paparazzi. In March, they headed for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in London together.

Spending time on vacations

Over the course of the next few months, the two set out on multiple vacations. In August, they shared pictures from their vacation in Cabo San Lucas. They also went to Disneyland dropping another set of pictures on their respective social media handles. From delicious food to fun rides and enjoying the Disneyland tour, their photos proved how much fun they had.

The split

Unfortunately, their love didn't last long. They broke the hearts of their fans after they confirmed their split on Wednesday. "We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together," they said in their statement.