Vinod Bhanushali, Pen Movies sign 3-film distribution deal

By Aikantik Bag Nov 08, 2023

Bhanushali Studios strike a major deal with Pen Movies

The year 2023 has been marked as the comeback year for Bollywood. After a slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lucrative film industry has been producing stellar and commercially viable content. Now, big forces Pen Movies and Bhanushali Studios have announced an impressive three-film deal. The honchos took to X (formally Twitter) to announce the same. Let's check these films out!

Pen Movies's slate of stellar films

Pen Movies had an impressive outing on the distribution front with the massive success of Jawan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and RRR in the recent past. Now, producer Vinod Bhanushali wants to replicate the same with three of his projects—Pankaj Tripathi's Main Atal Hoon, Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji, and an untitled romantic comedy. Reportedly, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic is slated for December 25 release.

