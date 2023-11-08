Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' starts filming in January 2024: Report

Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' starts filming in January 2024: Report

By Aikantik Bag 02:10 pm Nov 08, 2023

'Housefull 5' is slated for Diwali 2024 release

Housefull stans, we have an exciting update for you all. Yes, the highly anticipated fifth installment is finally taking off and fans are eagerly waiting for a laughter riot on celluloid. As per Pinkvilla, Housefull 5 is set to begin filming on January 15, 2024. The project is headed by the franchise's poster boy Akshay Kumar and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Extensive shoot to take place in the United Kingdom

A source close to the development said, "They both have cracked a subject that doesn't just do justice to the world of this mad cap comedy, but also raises the stakes. The core plot is locked and the pre-production is in progress to take the film on floors with the first schedule from January 15." Reportedly, the film's casting is still in progress and as of now, Riteish Deshmukh has been roped in by the makers.

'Khiladi' Kumar's upcoming projects

With a whopping budget of Rs. 350 crore, Housefull 5 is scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release. In other news, Kumar is currently working on Mudassar Aziz's comedy project Khel Khel Mein. Reportedly, he has completed his guest appearance in Singham Again. He also has the large-scale action flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2 in his kitty.