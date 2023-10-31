Sunny Deol, Abbas Mustan join forces for explosive action-thriller: Report

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Sunny Deol, Abbas Mustan join forces for explosive action-thriller: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 12:48 pm Oct 31, 202312:48 pm

Sunny Deol set to collaborate with director duo Abbas Mustan for the first time

At the age of 65, Sunny Deol has inked a deal for a high-octane action thriller with producer Vishal Rana, to be helmed by the renowned director duo Abbas Mustan, Pinkvilla reported. This exciting partnership follows the smashing success of Gadar 2, which catapulted Deol to the top of the list of in-demand actors. The yet-to-be-named film is currently in its pre-production phase and is slated to begin shooting in early 2024.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

In the wake of Gadar 2's monumental success, Deol has been engaging in discussions with top Bollywood directors/producers for various projects. Currently, the actor is working on director Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial, Lahore: 1947. Deol is also in negotiations for sequels to Border and Apne. While there are whispers of offers from Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Rohit Shetty, no official confirmation has been made yet.

3/6

First-ever collaboration of Deol with Abbas Mustan

Under his Echelon Productions banner, Rana will produce the big-budget action-thriller, which will also star four other accomplished actors alongside Deol. According to the above-mentioned publication, "The casting is underway." This film is set to hit theaters by the end of next year, marking the first collaboration between Deol and Abbas Mustan. It is going to be a "big-scale action thriller with typical twists and turns that the maverick director duo is known for."

4/6

Deol will wrap up 'Lahore: 1947' before Abbas Mustan's project

As mentioned, Deol is currently occupied with Santoshi's partition drama Lahore: 1947, backed by Aamir Khan Productions. It marks the first collaboration of the dynamic trio of Aamir Khan, Deol, and Santoshi. Deol and Santoshi have previously joined forces for three box office hits: Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Per reports, this partition drama is said to be filmed over the next four months.

5/6

Post 'Gadar 2' plans: In talks for sequels of 'Border'

Things are progressing positively for the JP Dutta franchise, Border, and an official announcement regarding it is imminent. Per reports, Deol is currently in discussions with the stakeholders regarding his financial compensation. Additionally, the director of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma, is in talks with Deol for the sequel of Apne. In the meantime, Sunny along with his brother Bobby Deol is set to appear on Koffee With Karan S08 this Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

6/6

Poll Which upcoming film starring Sunny Deol are you most excited about?