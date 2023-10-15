Bobby Deol playing cannibal in 'Animal'? Actor addresses speculations

By Tanvi Gupta 09:23 pm Oct 15, 202309:23 pm

Ranbir Kapoor-led 'Animal' to hit theaters on December 1

The buzz surrounding the upcoming film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, has reached a fever pitch, particularly after the release of its teaser. But one character that has everyone talking is Bobby Deol's mysterious role. Some speculate that he might be playing a gay character, while others think he could be portraying a cannibal. In a recent interview, Deol addressed the speculations by almost confirming the cannibalism theory.

Why does this story matter?

The director of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has a remarkable track record in delivering successful films. He achieved immense success with Arjun Reddy and its Hindi adaptation Kabir Singh. Now, Vanga is expected to repeat this feat with Animal. The film features Kapoor in a rugged and unconventional role. Previously scheduled for an August 11 release, Animal is now set to hit theaters on December 1.

'I'm definitely eating something in it': Deol

A scene from Animal's teaser that sparked various theories shows Deol opening a door while chewing on something and holding a knife. During a recent interview, Deol teased the audience by saying, "You wanna know what I am doing in that shot, but as I said, I can't tell you. I am definitely eating something in it. Chewing something." The actor's response has only heightened the curiosity surrounding his character.

When 'Animal' trailer will be released

News18 reported that the trailer for Animal is set to be unveiled on November 23, just days before the film's release on December 1. The makers reportedly plan to use the next few weeks to build intrigue around the Kapoor starrer. Meanwhile, another song from the film is expected to drop before the trailer. The first song Hua Main has already stirred up quite a buzz due to Kapoor and Mandanna's liplock scenes.

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Animal'

Directed by Vanga, Animal is set to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Besides Kapoor, Mandanna, and Deol, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The project is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios. With Animal, Kapoor is set to dive into darker character portrayals. At the core of the film lies a compelling father-son emotional drama.

