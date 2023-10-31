Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' music video is out now

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' music video is out now

By Aikantik Bag 12:23 pm Oct 31, 2023

'Feather' music video is out now

Carpenters, it's time to assemble! Sabrina Carpenter has unveiled a gory and campy music video for her track Feather, coinciding with the Halloween season. The video showcases Carpenter in a series of Final Destination-inspired situations with a campy twist. The song was initially launched as part of her deluxe album emails i can't send earlier this year and was performed at the MTV VMAs in August.

Milo Manheim features in Carpenter's 'Feather' music video

Milo Manheim recognized for his role in Disney's Zombies, stars alongside Carpenter in the recently released music video. The clip is packed with blood and gore, making it unsuitable for those with a weak stomach. However, it serves as an ideal Halloween treat for those who appreciate a good fright. Carpenter is set to open for Taylor Swift in the latter's South American leg of the Eras Tour.

