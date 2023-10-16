Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' release delayed until 2024; actor pens note

By Tanvi Gupta 01:48 pm Oct 16, 202301:48 pm

Kangana Ranaut-led 'Emergency' release date pushed to 2024

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited biographical drama, Emergency, has encountered a delay in its release. On Monday, the actor shared that the film—originally slated for a November 24 release—has been postponed to 2024. The decision to push back the release was attributed to Ranaut's jam-packed schedule in the final quarter of 2023. The Manikarnika star assured her fans that a new release date would be announced soon.

Why does this story matter?

The year 2023 has undeniably been a productive one for Ranaut, with her latest project being Chandramukhi 2. Ranaut's next directorial venture, Emergency was initially slated for October 20 release. However, it was postponed until November due to Tiger Shroff's Ganapath's simultaneous release. Now, it appears that fans will have to wait until 2024 to witness this historical drama grace the big screens.

Here's why 'Emergency' faced postponement

In her social media post, Ranaut highlighted the importance of Emergency in her career, calling it "the culmination of my entire life's learnings and earnings as an artist." She stated, "We have announced Emergency's release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back-to-back releasing films calendar and over packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year."

Take a look at Ranaut's X/Twitter post here

'A protector or dictator?': 'Emergency' highlights a turbulent era

Emergency is centered around the Indian Emergency during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure. Ranaut stars as Gandhi in the lead role, joined by an impressive cast including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, late Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman. Ranaut's involvement in this project goes beyond acting, as she takes on the roles of both director and producer for the film.

Meanwhile, Ranaut is gearing up for 'Tejas' release

Ranaut, fresh off the success of P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2—where she shares the screen with Raghava Lawrence—is now gearing up for the release of Tejas. Scheduled for October 27, this aerial action drama is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies. Ranaut portrays the lead character Tejas Gill—an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. This film marks her first foray into portraying a soldier on the silver screen.