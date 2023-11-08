Best spooky animated movies
The magic of animation knows no bounds, even when it comes to sending shivers down your spine. Animated films have a unique way of bringing fantastical and spooky worlds to life, offering thrilling adventures, ghostly encounters, and eerie mysteries that captivate audiences of all ages. Below-listed spooky animated movies offer a delightful blend of chills, laughter, and heartwarming moments.
'Batman: The Long Halloween' (2021)
Blending mystery and crime drama with the world of Gotham's vigilante, Batman: The Long Halloween is an animated film adaptation of the classic DC Comics storyline. It follows Batman as he investigates a series of murders that occur on holidays, spanning over a year, and delves into the complex relationship between Batman, Commissioner Gordon, and the enigmatic mob boss, Carmine Falcone.
'Frankenweenie' (2012)
Directed by Tim Burton, the 2012 macabre animated film Frankenweenie narrates the story of Victor Frankenstein, a young boy who uses science to bring his beloved dog, Sparky, back to life. Set in the eerie town of New Holland, the film combines stop-motion animation with a heartwarming tale of friendship, loss, and the consequences of playing with the power of creation.
'Hotel Transylvania' (2012)
The family-friendly animated film Hotel Transylvania, directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, is a mix of humor, heart, and monstrous mayhem. It takes place in a lavish resort run by Count Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) that caters exclusively to monsters seeking a break from the human world. Chaos ensues when a human, Johnny (voiced by Andy Samberg), stumbles upon the hotel.
'Coraline' (2009)
Based on Neil Gaiman's makesake novel, Henry Selick-directed Coraline is a dark and enchanting stop-motion animated film. The film follows Coraline Jones, a curious young girl who discovers a secret door in her new home that leads to a parallel world. Initially wondrous, the other world takes a sinister turn, and Coraline must confront a menacing mother in the alternate universe.
'Corpse Bride' (2005)
Burton-directed stop-motion animated film Corpse Bride is a darkly whimsical and visually stunning tale. It centers on Victor, a young man who accidentally proposes to a deceased bride while practicing his wedding vows in the woods. He's then transported to the Land of the Dead, where he must navigate a quirky, macabre world and unravel the mystery surrounding his bizarre predicament.