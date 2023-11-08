SRK Universe dissociates from news portal over 'unethical' practices

SRK Universe dissociates from news portal over 'unethical' practices

By Aikantik Bag 05:38 pm Nov 08, 2023

SRK Universe dissociates from 'Bollywood Hungama' and shares statement regarding the same

Bollywood Hungama is one of the most followed entertainment portals in India. The Bollywood media house has seemingly landed in a bit of a soup. Shah Rukh Khan Universe is a celebrated fan club of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan which has now accused the portal of misusing their name for an alleged "agenda." Find out what happened.

Screenshot details and statement regarding the same

One of the members of the fan club took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared screenshots of an alleged conversation with the entertainment portal. The fan club also released a statement and revealed that they are severing ties with the portal regarding any kind of updates and accused them of tarnishing of image. Earlier, Akshay Kumar called out the portal for wrong reporting.

