Makers reveal Kareena Kapoor Khan's fierce look from 'Singham Again'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:11 pm Nov 08, 202305:11 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan played the female protagonist in 'Singham Returns'

The first look of Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan from the upcoming title Singham Again was revealed on Wednesday (November 8). Holding a pistol in the hand with injuries on the face, the actor looks fierce in the new poster. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the latest addition to the filmmaker's cop universe and the Singham franchise.

Why does this story matter?

A Shetty directorial, Singham Again is slated to release in 2024. It is the third installment in the Singham franchise after the original film which was released in the year 2011, followed by its sequel, Singham Returns, in 2014. Both films starred Ajay Devgn as Inspector Bajirao Singham; Kajal Aggarwal and Kapoor Khan played the female protagonists in the first two installments, respectively.

Kapoor Khan set to reprise Avni's character

Kapoor Khan essayed Devgn's love interest Avni Kamat in Singham Returns. She will be seen reprising her role for the film's third part. An elated Kapoor Khan took to social media on Wednesday to share her excitement about her role in the upcoming film. "It's about time... Rejoining forces with the cop verse," she wrote in the caption.

Check out her new look

'Singham Again' to mark 4th collaboration between Shetty, Kapoor Khan

Kapoor Khan has been a part of Shetty's two successful franchises - Singham and Golmaal. Before Singham Returns, Kapoor Khan was the leading lady for Shetty's Golmaal Returns and Golmaal 3, all of which were box-office successes. "16-year-long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet, and hardworking," wrote Shetty on his experience of working with Kapoor Khan.

Everything to know about 'Singham Again'

Starring Devgn in the lead as the titular cop, Singham Again will also feature Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. The two actors will be reprising their roles as Inspector Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao and DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, respectively. Produced by Shetty's production house, the movie will also be starring Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. Padukone's first look from the film was also released recently.

Meet Shakti Shetty

