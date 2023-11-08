'The Marvels' early reviews: Most critics give thumbs up

1/8

Entertainment 3 min read

'The Marvels' early reviews: Most critics give thumbs up

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:07 pm Nov 08, 202305:07 pm

'The Marvels' stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani

The Marvels is all set to release on Friday. The highly anticipated film by Marvel Studios has already been viewed by film critics in the West, and it looks like, it's garnering positive reviews. If you're planning to watch the film over the weekend, take a look at what film journalists in the United States of America have got to say about it.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Nia DaCosta, the Marvel movie will be released in the theaters this week. Based on Marvel Comics, the upcoming title is backed by Kevin Feige and is jointly written by DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik. Also starring in the film are Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-Joon, Zenobia Shroff, and Indian actor Mohan Kapur, among others.

3/8

Positive reactions took over social media

Up for a worldwide theatrical release alongside multiple big movies, the female actors-led film has been reviewed as "astonishingly wacky," "short and sweet," and also "full of girl power." The Washington Post's journalist Herb Scribner, described The Marvels as "exactly what a comic book movie should be," adding that it has "plenty of MCU interconnectivity without being overbearing."

4/8

Check out some other reviews of 'The Marvels'

5/8

'Great visual effects'

6/8

'The Marvels' also received not-so-great responses from some

While it did become a hit with some critics, there were also those who were critical of the movie. For instance, Collider's Nate Richard called the film's story "a huge mess with an underutilized villain and an underwhelming finale." Similarly, DiscussingFilms's reporter Andrew J Salazar said that it "feels like it lost its battle in the editing room."

7/8

Will 'The Marvels' be a box office hit?

The year hasn't been good for comic book films. Whether it's Marvel's past release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, or DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash, all these movies tanked at the box office. However, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was quite a success. But whether The Marvels can recreate a similar success or not, is to be seen.

8/8

Everything about 'The Marvels'

The Marvels will mark the return of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. It is a sequel to Captain Marvel. The movie is also a sequel to Wanda Version, Secret Invasion, and Ms. Marvel, all part of the Disney+ series. It'll feature Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, essayed by Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, respectively.