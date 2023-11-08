'KWK 8': Karan Johar addresses earlier tiffs with Kareena, Kajol

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

'KWK 8': Karan Johar addresses earlier tiffs with Kareena, Kajol

By Aikantik Bag 04:58 pm Nov 08, 202304:58 pm

'Koffee With Karan' S08 E03 premieres on Thursday

Bollywood is a place where we get to see solid friendships and bitter rivalries. Karan Johar has been quite vocal about his former tiffs with friends and recently, in the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, he opened up about his differences with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol and how his dynamic got better with the respective individuals over time. The third episode stars Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday as the esteemed guests.

2/3

The fight with Kapoor Khan over 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

Johar revealed that he had a falling out with Kapoor Khan in 2003 over the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho, resulting in a year and a half of silence between them. Their friendship was rekindled when Johar's father was diagnosed with cancer, leading Kapoor Khan to reach out to him. He reminisced, "When he passed away, she was in Bangkok...she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were."

3/3

Reconnecting with Kajol after an emotional rift

Johar also touched upon his emotional fallout from Kajol, which caused them to drift apart for several years. However, they reconnected when he sent her photos of his newborn twins, Yash and Roohi, even though they hadn't spoken for two years. Kajol replied with affection, and they eventually reunited at her birthday celebration. Johar recalled, "We hugged, we cried and it was done." He recalled the same during an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6, too.