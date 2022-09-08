Entertainment

'The Good Wife,' 'Taaza Khabar,' 'Aar Ya Paar' get announcement-teasers

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 08, 2022, 06:50 pm 2 min read

Several new series have been launched on Thursday as a part of Disney+ Day.

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday launched several new shows as part of Disney+ Day. Among them was the Indian version of The Good Wife starring Kajol in the principal role. This series will mark the Baazigar actor's maiden venture on Hotstar. Apart from The Good Wife, series such as Lootere, Taaza Khabar, and Aar Ya Paar were also launched.

Context Why does this story matter?

Last year, Disney+ Day was celebrated on November 12 to commemorate the streamer's anniversary.

But this time around, the day has been shifted to September 8.

This has been planned a day before the D23 Expo that is scheduled to be taken place on September 9.

#1 'The Good Wife's video glimpse featured Kajol in lawyer avatar

The 30-second video shows Kajol confidently getting ready to make her way into a courtroom. The Good Wife will feature Kajol as the lead actor in the series. The show is an adaptation of the American television series of the same name. Kajol will reprise the role played by Julianna Margulies in the original show. Its release date is expected to be announced soon.

#2 'Taaza Khabar' to feature Bhuvan Bam as gangster

The streaming giant also launched another show titled Taaza Khabar starring Bhuvan Bam along with a short clip. In the video, Bam can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as a gangster. Bam can be seen beating up a man, getting drenched in rain with a bruised face. Helmed by Himank Gaur, the series will be based on the life of a sanitation worker.

#3 'Aar Ya Paar's teaser hinted at a contract killing mission

Featuring actors Aditya Rawal, Sumeet Vyas, Patralekhaa, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Shilpa Shukla, Aar Ya Paar's teaser hints that the series will be about a contract killing. According to reports, the story will follow the life of a tribal man and his struggle to survive in the modern world's political and financial complications. Its release date is also expected to be announced soon.

