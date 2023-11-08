'Tiger 3': Makers increase runtime of Salman Khan starrer
Tiger 3 is getting bigger and bigger! The much-awaited actioner headlined by Salman Khan is set to capture the theaters this Diwali. Now, as per Taran Adarsh, Yash Raj Films has added extra footage of 2:22 minutes to the previously CBFC-certified version. This update has intrigued fans as they will get some added glimpse of the fifth film of YRF Spy Universe.
Revised length of the film
Adarsh stated, "The original run time [certified 'UA' by #CBFC on 27 Oct 2023] was 2 hours, 33 min, 38 sec... The revised run time [certified 6 Nov 2023], after additional footage, is 2 hours, 36 minutes, 00 seconds." The Maneesh Sharma directorial is also headlined by Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be seen in cameos.