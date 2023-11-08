Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs.' teaser unveiled: Inspired by this Malayalam film

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs.' teaser unveiled: Inspired by this Malayalam film

By Tanvi Gupta 04:40 pm Nov 08, 202304:40 pm

Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Mrs.' teaser is out

Mrs., the upcoming film featuring Sanya Malhotra, has received its teaser, which provides a sneak peek into the life of a newly married woman grappling with her identity while managing household duties. It is poised to make its global debut at the prestigious Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia on November 17, where it will be featured in the esteemed Critics' Pick Competition category. Here's everything to know.

2/6

'Mrs.' teaser: Malhotra struggles for balance, identity, and aspiration

The teaser highlights Malhotra's character balancing kitchen tasks and other household chores while pursuing her passion for dance. The movie explores how a woman strives to strike the right equilibrium between domestic responsibilities and achieving her aspirations. In the clip, Malhotra's character addresses the theme of breaking free from entrenched patriarchal norms and the constraints that have been placed upon her.

3/6

Take a look at the teaser here

Instagram post A post shared by officialjiostudios on November 8, 2023 at 3:27 pm IST

4/6

'Mrs.' is a remake of 'The Great Indian Kitchen'

Mrs. is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, which was originally released in 2021. Written and directed by Jeo Baby, the movie tells the story of a newly-wed woman (Nimisha Sajayan) who grapples with the expectations of being a submissive wife to her husband (Suraj Venjaramood) and his family. The film was also remade in Tamil this year, retaining the same title, with Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran in the lead roles.

5/6

Meet the star cast and production team behind 'Mrs.'

Starring Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles, Mrs. is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, and Harman Baweja. The film is directed by Arati Kadav, with the screenplay written by Anu Singh Choudhary, Harman, and Kadav. This aside, Malhotra has Sam Bahadur in her lineup, where she will be sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie is slated for a December 1 release.

6/6

'This film is very close to my heart,' expressed Mahotra

Malhotra shared her excitement about Mrs. being chosen for the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival with ETimes. She said, "I'm overjoyed to share the news...This film is very close to my heart, as it is a reminder that women have the strength to shatter the chains of patriarchal norms." Malhotra further expressed hope that the movie will ignite meaningful discussions and connect with audiences.