By Tanvi Gupta 02:20 pm Oct 21, 202302:20 pm

'Nani 31': Nani and Vivek Athreya to reunite following 2022 hit 'Ante Sundaraniki'

South Indian sensation Nani is all set to team up with director Vivek Athreya for the second time on his 31st film, tentatively titled Nani 31. This collaboration comes on the heels of their previous hit venture, Ante Sundaraniki, released in 2022. Production company DVV Entertainment officially confirmed the news of this partnership on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday. Meanwhile, Nani's 30th film, Hi Nanna, is scheduled for a December 7 release.

Why does this story matter?

Nani's knack for choosing scripts that balance commercial success with substantial content has made him a favorite among both critics and fans. In his most recent film Dasara (released in March 2023), he shared the screen with Keerthy Suresh. The film achieved significant box office success and critical acclaim. The announcement of his new project in the works has certainly stirred the interest of his dedicated fan base.

'Nani 31' to start filming on October 24

DVV Entertainment—the renowned production house behind hit Telugu films like Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) and RRR (2022)—is set to bankroll Nani's upcoming project. Its official X handle posted a video from the sets, confirming, "The most lovable combo of our Natural Star [Nani] & [Athreya] is back." The creators have also disclosed that shooting for the film is scheduled to commence soon after a muhurat pooja ceremony on Tuesday.

Director Athreya boasts notable filmography

Director and screenwriter Athreya has helmed three successful Telugu ventures, including a romantic comedy Mental Madhilo (2017) and the crime-comedy film Brochevarevarura (2019). Athreya's most recent directorial project is the romcom Ante Sundaraniki, co-starring Nani and Nazriya Nazim. It delved into the complexities of an inter-religious love story. The film garnered positive reviews from critics, further heightening the anticipation surrounding their renewed collaboration.

Quick look at Nani's upcoming film, 'Hi Nanna'

Meanwhile, Nani is gearing up for the release of his 30th film, titled Hi Nanna, in December. Directed by debutant Shouryuv, the movie features Nani, Mrunal Thakur, and Kiara Khanna in lead roles. Hi Nanna promises to be a heartwarming film centered on the bond between a father and his daughter. It is a pan-India film and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam languages.