'Chiyaan' Vikram's long-delayed 'Dhruva Natchathiram' to finally release in November

Written by Isha Sharma September 23, 2023 | 01:43 pm 2 min read

'Dhruva Natchathiram,' starring 'Chiyaan' Vikram, will release on November 24

After languishing in development hell for a decade, Dhruva Natchathiram, starring "Chiyaan" Vikram, is finally set to see the light of the day. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the long-delayed spy thriller film was reportedly first announced in 2013 but could never make it to the theaters. But on Saturday, Menon announced that the movie will finally be released on November 24, 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Menon had originally approached Tamil superstar Suriya for the film's lead role, but he eventually backed out due to creative differences and alleged that Menon kept altering the script. The role, eventually, was accepted by the Anniyan actor. The film has earlier targeted multiple release dates in 2017, 2018, and 2019, but delays in shoot and alleged financial constraints repeatedly hindered its theatrical outing.

Menon shared clip and poster from thriller

For the last few days, the rumor bill was abuzz about Dhruva Natchathiram's release date. Menon put all the speculations to rest on Saturday as he shared a poster featuring Vikram and wrote on X, "#DhruvaNatchathiram in theaters from November 24, 2023." He also shared a "#TrailBLAZEr," which is a short teaser giving the viewers an insight into the thriller's plot.

Here's what Menon posted on X

Film to reportedly be released in 2 parts

Per reports, the story will revolve around John (Vikram), an undercover operative in New York City. He and his team are tasked with the responsibility of tracing the whereabouts of their leader, who works in the National Security Agency of India. As the poster explains, the first part is titled Chapter One - Yuddha Kaandam, and the second is reportedly undergoing post-production work.

These actors will also be seen in upcoming spy thriller

The multistarrer will also feature Aishwarya Rajesh (Kanaa), Raadhika Sarathkumar (Love Today), Simran (Rocketry), R Parthiban (Ponniyin Selvan I), Dhivyadarshini (Nala Damayanthi), Munna Simon (Raavanan), and Vamsi Krishna (Happy Days). Harris Jayaraj (Ghajini) is in charge of the music, while the cinematography is by Manoj Paramahamsa, SR Kathir, and Vishnu Dev. It has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

