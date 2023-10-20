Sanya Malhotra joins Varun Dhawan's 'VD 18' in special role

Sanya Malhotra joins Varun Dhawan's 'VD 18' in special role

By Isha Sharma 03:44 pm Oct 20, 202303:44 pm

Sanya Malhotra will star in 'VD 18'

Varun Dhawan's upcoming project, tentatively titled VD 18, has been in the buzz for a long time. Now, a recent Pinkvilla report suggests that Sanya Malhotra has joined the cop action drama for a special appearance. Presented by Jawan director Atlee and directed by Kalees, the film, apart from Dhawan, reportedly stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, and Keerthy Suresh.

Dhawan's last film, Bawaal, received negative reviews and was eclipsed in controversies since it drew a parallel between a fractured marital relationship and the harrowing Holocaust. With VD 18, thus, Dhawan is looking at a larger-than-life, out-and-out action spectacle set on a large scale. Moreover, it will also mark his return to theaters, considering his last theatrical outing was Bhediya in November 2022.

Cameo is Malhotra's expression of gratitude to Atlee

A source told Pinkvilla, "Sanya readily accepted Atlee's request for a cameo. She had a wonderful experience working on Jawan, and [couldn't] turn down his offer. This is her way of showing gratitude to Atlee for giving her a blockbuster like Jawan. She shot for her brief sequence with Varun in Bandra earlier this month." Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee are producing it.

The storyline is similar to Atlee's 'Theri'

Reportedly, Dhawan will play a cop in VD 18 and the storyline will revolve around him going into hiding for the safety of his daughter. Interestingly, Atlee's film Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson, had the exact same plot, so it remains to be seen if VD 18 will be a direct remake or offer a new plotline.

Take a look at Malhotra and Dhawan's upcoming titles

VD 18 is expected to wrap up by February 2024 and release in May 2024. While Suresh will play Dhawan's wife, the details of others' roles are under wraps. Apart from VD 18, Dhawan also has a comedy film with his father David Dhawan, as well as Bhediya 2 and Citadel. Malhotra, on the other hand, will next be seen in Sam Bahadur.

