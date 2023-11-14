Must-watch Hollywood movies on the tragic 9/11 attacks

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Must-watch Hollywood movies on the tragic 9/11 attacks

By Namrata Ganguly 11:02 am Nov 14, 202311:02 am

Best Hollywood movies on the 9/11 attacks

The tragic events of September 11, 2001, left an indelible mark on the collective memory of not just America but the world at large. In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, Hollywood emerged as a platform for both reflection and catharsis. Through powerful storytelling, the below-listed films showcase the harrowing events of that fateful day, paying tribute to the heroes and victims.

2/6

'World Trade Center' (2006)

Oliver Stone's 2006 docudrama disaster film World Trade Center is based on the real-life story of two Port Authority police officers, played by Nicolas Cage and Michael Peña, who became trapped in the debris of the Twin Towers after the 9/11 attacks. It focuses on their remarkable survival and the tireless efforts to rescue them, highlighting their bravery and humanity amid the tragedy.

3/6

'United 93' (2006)

Paul Greengrass-directed docudrama thriller United 93 is a harrowing portrayal of the events aboard United Airlines Flight 93 during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It offers an intense and real-time account of the passengers' courageous attempt to regain control of the plane, ultimately leading to its crash in a Pennsylvania field. It pays solemn tribute to the heroic sacrifices made on that tragic day.

4/6

'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty narrates the story of the decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden after the September 11 attacks. Jessica Chastain stars as Maya, a determined CIA operative who plays a pivotal role in the search. The film masterfully blends fact and fiction, providing a gripping account of the relentless pursuit and the historic raid that led to bin Laden's capture.

5/6

'The Report' (2019)

Scott Z Burns-directed gripping political drama The Report is based on real events. Starring Adam Driver as Senate staffer Daniel Jones, it delves into his tireless investigation into the CIA's use of torture during the War on Terror. As he unravels a web of secrecy and deceit, the film exposes the moral and legal complexities of post-9/11 America.

6/6

'Worth' (2020)

Directed by Sara Colangelo, the biographical film Worth explores the emotional journey of Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton), as he oversees the compensation fund for the victims of the tragic 2001 attacks. It delves into the moral dilemmas, personal sacrifices, and challenging decisions faced by Feinberg and his team as they grapple with the inherent worth of human lives in the wake of tragedy.