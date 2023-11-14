'The White Lotus' S03 filming date out; casting process ongoing

By Aikantik Bag 12:53 pm Nov 14, 2023

'The White Lotus' S03 is slated for 2025 release

HBO's award-winning anthology show, The White Lotus, developed by Mike White, is gearing up for its third season, with casting underway and filming set to commence in Thailand in February 2024. As per Deadline, it is slated for a 2025 release, and the forthcoming season will showcase a diverse, multi-generational ensemble of 13 actors, including nine main characters. Earlier, White expressed his enthusiasm for the latest chapter, dubbing it a "supersized White Lotus" that will be "longer, bigger, crazier."

Natasha Rothwell confirmed for Season 3; Connie Britton in talks

Natasha Rothwell is the sole confirmed cast member for the third installment of The White Lotus, reprising her role as Belinda. Set in Thailand, the new season will follow guests at a Wellness Spa. Connie Britton, who starred in the first season, has allegedly discussed the possibility of returning for Season 3 with creator White.

Season 3 to explore Eastern spirituality

Exploring themes of mortality and Eastern spirituality, The White Lotus Season 3 will promise a thought-provoking narrative. In May, HBO's drama chief Francesca Orsi disclosed that the upcoming season will be "an exploration about spirituality versus the ego" and will be "set against the Eastern religion."