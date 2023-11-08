Best Hollywood animated dark fantasy movies to watch

Best dark fantasy animated films

Animated dark fantasy movies are a place of enchantment and peril where unconventional tales unfold against a backdrop of otherworldly landscapes. It's where the fantastical and the eerie collide. With our curated list, explore some of the most captivating and visually stunning animated dark fantasy movies ever created, from twisted fairy tales to epic adventures in mystical realms.

'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022)

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a stop-motion musical dark fantasy drama film that reimagines the classic tale with the Oscar-winning director's signature touch. Set in post-World War II Italy, it follows a wooden puppet named Pinocchio, brought to life who seeks to become a real boy. However, the world he encounters is filled with strange creatures, dark magic, and moral dilemmas.

'Coraline' (2009)

Directed by Henry Selick, the dark fantasy horror film Coraline is based on Neil Gaiman's namesake novella. It revolves around the titular character, a curious young girl who discovers a hidden doorway to a parallel world, where everything seems perfect. However, this enchanting facade hides a sinister secret, and Coraline must summon her courage to confront the eerie and nightmarish reality that lies beneath.

'Monster House' (2006)

Gil Kenan's dark fantasy animated film Monster House is a thrilling journey into the supernatural that explores the mysteries lurking in suburbia. Three kids uncover a sinister secret when they suspect their neighbor's house is a living, malevolent entity. Combining dark humor and suspense, it follows their spine-tingling adventure as they attempt to expose the truth about the spooky dwelling.

'Spirited Away' (2001)

The Japanese fantasy animated film Spirited Away is directed by Hayao Miyazaki. When a young girl, Chihiro, and her parents stumble upon a magical bathhouse for spirits, her world is forever altered. As she navigates this otherworldly realm filled with mysterious and often menacing creatures, Chihiro embarks on a transformative and courageous journey of self-discovery and freeing her family.

'The Secret of NIMH' (1982)

Don Bluth-directed The Secret of NIMH weaves a captivating tale of courage and determination in the face of insurmountable odds. It follows the story of Mrs. Brisby, a timid field mouse. She embarks on a perilous quest to save her family from the plow threatening their home. Uncovering a hidden world of genetically enhanced rats, she confronts dark magic and treacherous conspiracies.