'Kya accept karenge...?': Jr NTR on entering Bollywood with 'War-2'

Emotional tribute

NTR expressed gratitude to Roshan for welcoming him with open arms and erasing any doubts he had about being accepted in the industry. "I've learned a lot from Hrithik and often see myself in him...I can't wait to get back on set with him." He also praised director Ayan Mukerji. "Ayan has spent sleepless nights carving this visual extravaganza. Thank you for being a guiding force." The film is set to release on Thursday, August 14.