'Kya accept karenge...?': Jr NTR on entering Bollywood with 'War-2'
Telugu superstar Jr NTR recently opened up about his journey into Hindi cinema and the support he received from co-star Hrithik Roshan. Speaking at a pre-release event for their upcoming film War 2, NTR candidly addressed his initial apprehensions about entering Bollywood. "I come from South India, and thanks to SS Rajamouli for erasing many boundaries between South and North, which are just films. But every South Indian has a doubt: 'Kya accept karenge yeh log (Will they accept me)?'"
'I've learned a lot from Hrithik...'
NTR expressed gratitude to Roshan for welcoming him with open arms and erasing any doubts he had about being accepted in the industry. "I've learned a lot from Hrithik and often see myself in him...I can't wait to get back on set with him." He also praised director Ayan Mukerji. "Ayan has spent sleepless nights carving this visual extravaganza. Thank you for being a guiding force." The film is set to release on Thursday, August 14.
#JrNTR - "I come from South India and there is a little fear whether they will accept us or not , but thanks to Hrithik sir , he hugged me on the first day and made me very comfortable and treated me as his brother Love you Hrithik sir"#War2 #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/n5EfCs7bIp— A N K I T (@Ankitaker) August 10, 2025
Film details
About 'War 2' and CBFC's cuts
The film features a face-off between Roshan's Major Kabir Dhaliwal and NTR's Vikram, both Indian spies with different ideologies. Kiara Advani plays a significant role in the story. Advani has been missing from pre-release events after giving birth in July. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for several cuts in War 2 before granting it a U/A 16+ certificate on August 6. The film was originally nearly three hours long.