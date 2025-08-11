After 'Sardaar 3,' Fawad-Vaani's 'Abir Gulaal' skips India release
What's the story
The much-anticipated Bollywood film Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is reportedly eyeing a global release later in August. The decision comes after the movie's initial Indian release was delayed due to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and subsequent political tensions between India and Pakistan. Now, reports suggest that the makers are considering an overseas premiere for the film.
Release strategy
Film may follow 'Sardaar Ji 3's global premiere
According to a report by Biz Asia Live, Abir Gulaal is set for a worldwide release on August 29. The film may skip its Indian release due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan. This move follows the successful global premiere of Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, which also opted out of an Indian theatrical release amid similar circumstances. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.
Controversy
Tensions between India, Pakistan led to calls for ban
The Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to calls for a ban on Pakistani artists in India. Amid this, boycott calls against both Sardaar Ji 3 and Abir Gulaal were also raised, with Dosanjh's film, which also featured Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, choosing to skip its Indian release and go global instead. Recently, Kapoor defended co-producer Dosanjh's decision to release the film outside India.
Film details
Meanwhile, know more about the film
Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is a romantic comedy produced by Vivek Agrawal. The film reportedly has a budget of ₹5-10cr and also stars Soni Razdan, Lisa Haydon, Ridhi Dogra, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles. The story revolves around two individuals who find solace in each other's company and heal together. It was originally set for May 9 release.