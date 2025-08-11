After 'Sardaar 3,' Fawad-Vaani's 'Abir Gulaal' skips India release 

The much-anticipated Bollywood film Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor , is reportedly eyeing a global release later in August. The decision comes after the movie's initial Indian release was delayed due to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and subsequent political tensions between India and Pakistan. Now, reports suggest that the makers are considering an overseas premiere for the film.

Release strategy Film may follow 'Sardaar Ji 3's global premiere According to a report by Biz Asia Live, Abir Gulaal is set for a worldwide release on August 29. The film may skip its Indian release due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan. This move follows the successful global premiere of Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, which also opted out of an Indian theatrical release amid similar circumstances. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.

Controversy Tensions between India, Pakistan led to calls for ban The Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to calls for a ban on Pakistani artists in India. Amid this, boycott calls against both Sardaar Ji 3 and Abir Gulaal were also raised, with Dosanjh's film, which also featured Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, choosing to skip its Indian release and go global instead. Recently, Kapoor defended co-producer Dosanjh's decision to release the film outside India.