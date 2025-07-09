'Sardaar Ji 3' becomes highest-grossing Punjabi film without India release

Despite not being released in India, Sardaar Ji 3 has emerged as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year so far. The horror-comedy, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa alongside Pakistani actor Hania Aamir , has reportedly raked in ₹42.6 crore from international markets within just 10 days of its release. This staggering figure was reported by Sacnilk and highlights the film's immense popularity among global audiences.

Box office performance 'Sardaar Ji 3' witnessed a strong 2nd weekend Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 witnessed a robust second weekend at the box office, earning around ₹9 crore. The film saw a 40% drop compared to the opening weekend collections, indicating strong demand and interest among audiences worldwide. However, it did not record any collections from Pakistan during the last weekend due to cinema closures for Muharram after it earned ₹7 crore there in its first week.

Global breakdown North America is the biggest market for 'Sardaar Ji 3' North America is the biggest market for Sardaar Ji 3, contributing ₹18.75 crore ($2.2 million). It is followed by Pakistan and the United Kingdom, where it earned ₹6.25 crore ($725K). These earnings have made it the third-highest-grossing Punjabi movie overseas; it is now trailing Jatt & Juliet 3 (₹57.5 crore) and Carry On Jatta 3 (₹46 crore). If this momentum continues, Sardaar Ji 3 may surpass both movies to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever in international markets.