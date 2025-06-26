'Pathaan': John Abraham's Jim to get a spin-off? 

The YRF Spy Universe , which includes successful films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan , and Tiger 3, is set to expand further with War 2 and Alpha in 2025. Now, a new report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that the next addition to this universe will be a spin-off of John Abraham 's character Jim from Pathaan.

Plot details Spin-off to explore Jim's backstory According to sources, the spin-off will delve into Jim's backstory and provide insights into his antagonistic role in Pathaan. A source told the portal, "Aditya Chopra and Sridhar Raghavan have cracked a solid story for Jim's spin-off, which will play a key role in defining the reason for his negative angst in the film." "They narrated the film to John Abraham, and the actor is all charged to take on the challenge of playing Jim again."

Cameos Will be packaged with cameos from all Spy Universe films The Jim spin-off will be a prequel to Pathaan and will include cameos from characters in all the films of the YRF Spy Universe. The source added, "Jim will be a prequel to Pathaan, and will be packaged with cameos from all films of the Spy Universe, as the backstory of Jim shows him as one of the best agents from Indian Intelligence Agencies."