What's the story

The Supreme Court of India recently ordered the release of Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life in Karnataka.

However, distributors in the state say it "makes no business sense" to release the film now.

Distributor Venkatesh Kamalakar, while speaking to PTI, expressed doubts about the decision.

The Mani Ratnam film is already two weeks old, plus hasn't performed well at the box office.