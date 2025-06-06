What's the story

The much-awaited comedy thriller, Housefull 5, finally hit theaters on Friday.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, who have been a part of the franchise since its inception.

Other notable cast members include Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, and Nana Patekar, among others.

The movie is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Here's a look at its predicted Day 1 box office collection.