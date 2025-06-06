'Housefull 5' expected to be Akshay Kumar's biggest opener post-COVID
What's the story
The much-awaited comedy thriller, Housefull 5, finally hit theaters on Friday.
The film stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, who have been a part of the franchise since its inception.
Other notable cast members include Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, and Nana Patekar, among others.
The movie is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Here's a look at its predicted Day 1 box office collection.
Box office prediction
Film collected ₹14 crore in advance bookings itself
Film trade expert Rohit Jaiswal told Filmibeat that the movie is likely to have a strong opening. He predicts the film could earn between ₹22-25cr on its first day.
If these predictions hold true, Housefull 5 will surpass Kumar's previous releases Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2 to become his highest opener of the year. It will also be his highest opener post-COVID-19.
Before its premiere, the film earned ₹13.94cr in advance bookings and has already collected ₹1.3cr today.
Unique concept
'Housefull 5' will have multiple endings in different theaters
Meanwhile, producer Nadiadwala has revealed that Housefull 5 will feature different endings in different theaters. He explained this unique concept during the trailer launch.
"I have been thinking about this idea for the past 30 years - how to create a thriller with an X factor that leaves the audience talking long after they leave the theater."
"So I came up with a story where every theater will have a different killer."