Tamannaah begins shooting for special dance number for 'Raid 2'
What's the story
Ahead of the May release of Raid 2, a club song featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Yo Yo Honey Singh is being filmed.
This comes after Ajay Devgn and director Raj Kumar Gupta decided to add two songs to the project, which was initially wrapped up in May 2024, reported Mid-Day.
Last week, Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez filmed a dance number for the crime thriller.
Song details
Bhatia and Singh's club number shoot in Mumbai
The second song, a club track, is being led by Bhatia and Singh. The duo started filming this weekend in a suburban Mumbai studio.
An insider revealed to the portal that the team has designed an extravagant set with "shimmering lights, bold color palettes, and strobe effects."
"It's a glamorous track with Bhatia sporting a sequined ensemble and displaying her dancing prowess, while Singh matches her with his signature swag."
Actor's absence
Devgn absent from shoot due to filming commitments
Devgn, who plays the lead role of an income tax officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, is not a part of the shoot as he is filming his adventure drama Ranger in Tamil Nadu.
However, the report adds that "Ajay sir was keen to add a catchy track that could be a crowd-puller."
The song shoot is expected to be completed by next week.
The film, also starring Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, releases on May 1.