What's the story

Ahead of the May release of Raid 2, a club song featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Yo Yo Honey Singh is being filmed.

This comes after Ajay Devgn and director Raj Kumar Gupta decided to add two songs to the project, which was initially wrapped up in May 2024, reported Mid-Day.

Last week, Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez filmed a dance number for the crime thriller.