Next Article

'Aranmanai 4' makes a mark at box office

Box office: Tamannaah-Raashii's 'Aranmanai 4' crosses ₹10cr in two days

By Tanvi Gupta 11:18 am May 05, 202411:18 am

What's the story The latest Tamil horror-comedy sensation, Aranmanai 4, has made a significant impact at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected over ₹10cr since its debut on Friday. On its opening day, it garnered approximately ₹4.65cr, with Tamil and Telugu audiences contributing ₹4.15cr and ₹50 lakh respectively. Saturday (day 2) saw a substantial increase in earnings as the film made ₹6.25cr (nett) across all languages in India. Here's a breakdown of collections.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sundar C—who also stars in the film—directed and wrote Aranmanai 4 while Khushbu Sundar produced it under the banner Avni Cinemax. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran, and Singampuli. This marks the fourth entry in the uber-successful Aranmanai franchise following Aranmanai 3 which was released in 2021.

Occupancy rates

'Aranmanai 4' draws huge audience interest

The horror-comedy is garnering praise from both critics and viewers, evident in its impressive occupancy rates. On Saturday, Aranmanai 4 boasted an impressive 44.59% overall Tamil occupancy, with its night shows peaking at a remarkable 62.76%. In Telugu, titled Baak, the film maintained a solid 20.97% occupancy. The Aranmanai franchise has consistently performed well at the box office. The third film in the series, featuring Khanna and Sundar C along with Arya, was a significant hit.

Film synopsis

'Aranmanai 4' cast and plot details revealed

Aranmanai 4 depicts a cheerful family of four enjoying their idyllic life, tragically ending up dead. Subsequently, investigations suggest that following a disagreement with his wife (portrayed by Bhatia), the husband ventured into the forest, where he died, while she reportedly took her own life by hanging. However, Sundar's character, Bhatia's brother, adamantly rejects the notion that his sister would commit suicide. This forms the crux of the plot.

Upcoming venture

Upcoming ventures of 'Aranmanai 4' lead actors

Apart from this, Bhatia made a notable appearance in the Malayalam film Bandra, released in 2023. She is poised to feature alongside John Abraham and Sharvari in Vedaa and is also lined up for a role in the Telugu film Odela 2. Meanwhile, Khanna was recently seen in the Bollywood film Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra, with her upcoming project titled The Sabarmati Report set for release on August 2.