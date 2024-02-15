'Lal Salaam' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Lal Salaam' shows no improvement

What's the story Tamil cinema is known for its stellar content and out-of-the-box storytelling. Recently, adept director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth made a comeback at the celluloid with Lal Salaam but the movie has failed to perform up to expectations. In its first week, the film has struggled to gain gradual momentum at the box office. At this pace, it will soon exit theaters.

Failing to surpass the Rs. 15 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the sports drama earned Rs. 1.19 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 14.14 crore in India. The movie's USP was superstar Rajinikanth's extended cameo and it has not been able to pull the crowd to the theaters. The cast includes Vishnu Vishal, Nirosha, Senthil, Thambi Ramaiah, Jeevitha, and Vikranth, among others.

