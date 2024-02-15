'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Teri Baaton Mein…' leverages Valentine's Day fully

What's the story Bollywood romance is a genre in its own right and over the years, cinema has shaped our idea of love. This Valentine's Day season, Bollywood offered us a quirky romantic comedy titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film has been raking in decent money at the box office and has been quite stable on both weekends and weekdays.

Inching closer to the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 6.75 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 41.35 crore in India. The exponential rise in collections was due to Valentine's Day and now makers will aim to keep up the momentum. The cast is headlined by Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, among others.

