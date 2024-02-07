'Fighter' box office collection

By Aikantik Bag 10:24 am Feb 07, 202410:24 am

What's the story The action thrillers have become a formula for every Indian film industry to achieve commercial viability and Bollywood's first actioner of 2024 came with Fighter. The highly anticipated film has been performing well and has surpassed the Rs. 300 crore mark globally. Currently, the movie is holding the fort quite strong on weekdays—a good sign for shifting gears on the upcoming weekend.

Marching toward Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Siddharth Anand directorial earned Rs. 3.25 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 181.75 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from viewers and critics. The star-studded cast includes Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Marflix Pictures.

