Ashutosh Gowariker turned 60 years old on Thursday

Happy birthday, Ashutosh Gowariker: Titles he led as writer-director

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:07 am Feb 15, 202404:07 am

What's the story One of the biggest feats of actor-turned-filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker would be that he successfully managed to get Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to share the screen in his directorial debut, Pehla Nasha (1993). Much before anyone else, these two stars knew Gowariker would become an able director, and he did become one. On his 60th birthday, let's revisit films he wrote and directed.

Next Article

#1

'Lagaan'

Starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, alongside Gracy Singh as the female protagonist, Lagaan is a periodical drama set during the British Raj. It was one of the most expensive Indian films made during that time. Lagaan was written and directed by Gowariker. It was also sent as India's official entry to the Academy Awards under the Best International Feature Film category.

#2

'Swades'

With Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, Swades is one of the most famous works of Gowariker as a director and a writer. He also produced the movie under his banner Ashutosh Gowariker Productions. It follows the story of a scientist, Mohan Bhargav, who sets up a hydroelectric project in his village in India and eventually quits his job at NASA.

#3

'Jodhaa Akbar'

The periodical drama features Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Mughal Emperor Akbar and his Hindu queen Jodhaa Bai. It follows the political marriage of Akbar and Jodhaa Bai. The film won two National Film Awards for Best Choreography (for Azeem-o-Shaan Shahenshah) and Best Costume Design (Neeta Lulla). It's the third collaboration between AR Rahman and Gowariker after Lagaan and Swades.

#4

'Panipat'

Gowariker once again helmed a periodical drama titled Panipat. Based on the events of the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali's army, it features Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as Maratha warriors Sadashiv Rao Bhau Peshwa and Abdali, respectively. Kriti Sanon was cast as Parvati Bai, Peshwa's wife. Released in 2019, the movie was a box-office failure.