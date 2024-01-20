Rainn Wilson's birthday: Revisiting our favorite Dwight Schrute moments

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Rainn Wilson's birthday: Revisiting our favorite Dwight Schrute moments

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Jan 20, 202404:10 am

Happy birthday, Rainn Wilson

While watching (and happily re-watching) the near-perfect mockumentary The Office, if there's one character who stands out immediately due to his hilarious, unbelievable antics, it's Dwight Schrute. Assistant (to the) Regional Manager at Dunder Mifflin and dedicated to his work to a fault, he was perfectly portrayed by Rainn Wilson. On Wilson's 58th birthday, let's spend some quality time with Schrute's best scenes/episodes.

2/5

The fire drill sequence (S05, E14)

"What's the procedure, what do we do? What next? Here's a door, check that one out? Have you ever seen a burn victim?," said Schrute calmly while the entire office thought the building was on fire and people ran hither-thither looking for an escape. Of course, the entire plan was orchestrated by Schrute to raise awareness about fire procedures at the workplace.

3/5

When he comforted Pam (S03, E11)

We witnessed a calm and compassionate side of Schrute in this episode when Pam was a mess, sitting on the office stairs and bawling her eyes out over her complicated relationship/friendship with Jim Halpert (John Krasinski). Schrute displayed his tender, affectionate side, hugged Pam, and kindly asked, "Who did this to you?" In that moment, he became the best friend she could've asked for.

4/5

When he birthed a watermelon (S05, E04)

Remember the absolutely chaotic time in Michael Scott's life when Jan was about to give birth? He wasn't even the father, but that did not stop him from "preparing" for the big day. Schrute, of course, came to his aid, holding a large watermelon in his belly, reporting "contractions" that were coming every 10 minutes, and eventually, "giving birth" to a watermelon.

5/5

When he received messages from himself (S03, E07)

Mentioning Schrute and not talking about his love-hate relationship with Jim wouldn't be fair. While it's tough to choose from their hundreds of rib-tickling cold opens, one of the most inventive ones is when Jim sends Schrute faxes from himself from the future. One of the messages reads, "Dwight, at 8:00 AM today, someone poisons the coffee. Don't drink [it]. Cordially, Future Dwight."