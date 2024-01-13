'The Silence of the Lambs,' 'Psycho': Best IMDb-rated thriller movies

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'The Silence of the Lambs,' 'Psycho': Best IMDb-rated thriller movies

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Jan 13, 202402:10 am

Best IMDb-rated thriller movies

If you are one of the fearless movie fanatics and films that are full of thrills, conflicts, terror, and tension intrigue you, the genre of thriller movies where suspense and unexpected twists reign supreme is for you. Dive into a curated selection of the highest-rated thriller movies that are dark, make you anxious, and force you to be on the edge of your seats.

2/6

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)- 8.6/10

The psychological thriller masterpiece The Silence of the Lambs follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling, played by Jodie Foster, as she seeks the help of imprisoned, brilliant psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter, portrayed by Anthony Hopkins, to catch a serial killer. The film, directed by Jonathan Demme, is a gripping exploration of psychological suspense, showcasing intense performances, intricate storytelling, and a chilling atmosphere.

3/6

'The Departed' (2006)- 8.5/10

The Departed is a gripping crime thriller directed by Martin Scorsese, featuring an all-star cast. Set in the gritty underworld of Boston, it unfolds a cat-and-mouse game between an undercover cop, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and a mole within the police force, portrayed by Matt Damon. As tensions escalate and loyalties are tested, the film navigates a web of deceit, crime, and moral ambiguity.

4/6

'Psycho' (1960)- 8.5/10

Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho is a landmark in horror cinema, weaving a chilling narrative around Marion Crane, who steals money and checks into an ominous motel. The enigmatic proprietor, Norman Bates, becomes an iconic figure in the suspense genre. This psychological thriller is celebrated for its groundbreaking twists, eerie atmosphere, and the infamous shower scene, solidifying its status as a timeless classic in cinema history.

5/6

'Rear Window' (1954)- 8.5/10

Rear Window is another Hitchcock masterpiece, unfolding in the confined view of a wheelchair-bound photographer (James Stewart). As he recuperates, he becomes a voyeur, observing his neighbors. Convinced he's witnessed a murder, he enlists the help of his girlfriend, portrayed by Grace Kelly. This suspenseful thriller is a testament to Hitchcock's genius, crafting tension and intrigue through the lens of voyeurism.

6/6

'Woman in the Dunes' (1964)- 8.5/10

In Hiroshi Teshigahara's haunting Japanese film Woman in the Dunes, a schoolteacher finds himself trapped in a remote village's sand dunes, forced to shovel sand alongside a mysterious woman. As the struggle for survival unfolds, the film becomes a metaphorical exploration of existentialism, desire, and the harsh realities of human existence. Its stark cinematography and evocative storytelling create an unforgettable cinematic experience.