By Aikantik Bag 10:13 am Jan 08, 2024

The Golden Globes recently unveiled a brand-new award category that celebrates blockbuster films, with Barbie taking home the inaugural Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement Honor. As the highest-grossing movie of 2023, Barbie raked in a whopping $1.44B worldwide. Margot Robbie, the leading lady and producer of the film, expressed her appreciation to the Golden Globes for establishing an award that acknowledges the support of moviegoers.

Award criteria and other contenders

To be eligible for this prestigious award, a film must have generated over $150M globally, with a minimum of $100M coming from domestic box office revenues. Streaming movies can also compete if they garner substantial digital streaming viewership, as verified by industry sources. Other contenders for the award included Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

