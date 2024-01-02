'Casino' to 'The Gambler': Hollywood movies based on gambling

Best Hollywood films on casino heists and addiction

Hollywood's fascination with the world of casinos, poker tables, and high-stakes gambling has spawned some of the most thrilling and unforgettable films in cinematic history. From the glitz of the Las Vegas Strip to the gritty underground poker dens, below are some of Hollywood's best movies that captivate audiences with tales of risk, reward, and the intoxicating allure of games of chance.

'The Hustler' (1961)

Directed by Robert Rossen, The Hustler follows Eddie Felson (Paul Newman), a talented but self-destructive pool player, as he navigates the seedy underworld of high-stakes hustling. Eddie's quest for recognition and victory leads him to confront Minnesota Fats (Jackie Gleason), the reigning pool champion. This character-driven drama explores themes of ambition, redemption, and the high-stakes nature of the gambling world.

'Casino' (1995)

Set in the glitzy yet perilous realm of 1970s Las Vegas, Martin Scorsese's Casino unfolds a gripping narrative of power, betrayal, and the high-risk allure of the casino world. Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro), a meticulous gambler, runs the Tangiers Casino for the mob. As the stakes rise, Rothstein's life intertwines with two of his unpredictable and enigmatic friends.

'Ocean's Eleven' (2001)

Ocean's Eleven, directed by Steven Soderbergh, is a stylish heist film that revolves around Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his crew's ambitious plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously. The team combines their individual skills to outsmart the casinos' elaborate security systems. The film's thrilling narrative, laced with humor and cunning strategies, unfolds in the glamorous world of high-stakes gambling.

'21' (2008)

Robert Luketic's heist drama film 21 is inspired by true events. It follows Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess), a brilliant MIT student recruited by his professor (Kevin Spacey) to join a secret blackjack team. The team, armed with mathematical prowess, infiltrates Las Vegas casinos, amassing substantial winnings. As the stakes escalate, Ben grapples with morality, friendship, and the consequences of their high-risk endeavors.

'The Gambler' (2014)

The Gambler plunges into the tumultuous life of Jim Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), a literature professor and high-stakes gambler drowning in debt. His compulsive behavior jeopardizes relationships with loan sharks, students, and loved ones. Directed by Rupert Wyatt, it unfolds a gripping narrative exploring addiction's destructive grip and the relentless pursuit of fortune, as Bennett teeters on the edge of self-destruction.