OTT: Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' streaming now on JioCinema

By Aikantik Bag 02:14 pm Dec 25, 202302:14 pm

'Asteroid City' is streaming now

Wes Anderson's Asteroid City was released in Indian cinemas in August. The Hollywood director is known for his distinct storytelling skills and trademark visual aesthetics to narratives. Anderson also enjoys a cult following. However, Asteroid City received mixed responses from viewers and critics. Now, three months after its theatrical release, the film has arrived on OTT and is streaming on JioCinema in India.

More about the film

The movie premiered at the coveted Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, and had generated good buzz. The period comedy-drama film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Rupert Friend, and Maya Hawke, among others. The story is penned by Anderson and Roman Coppola. Asteroid City is bankrolled by Anderson, Steven Rales, and Jeremy Dawson.

