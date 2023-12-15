Best documentaries of the year 2023

Must-watch documentaries of 2023

The collection of best documentaries of the year takes us on a rollercoaster of emotions, offering a kaleidoscope of perspectives on everything from social justice and unsolved murder mysteries to the intimate stories of individuals facing extraordinary challenges. These documentaries captivate audiences with their compelling storytelling, thought-provoking themes, and unfiltered glimpses into the diverse tapestry of human experience.

'Break Point'

Break Point﻿, from the makers of F1: Drive to Survive, follows some of the "most exciting and talented tennis players in the world, over the course of their competition in all four Grand Slams," as per Netflix's synopsis. The docuseries offers "an emotional, personal perspective of the players' lives and journeys — wins, losses, and every serve in between."

'Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street'

Inspired by Jim Campbell's book Madoff Talks, the mini docuseries Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street shows the facts behind the scandalous scheme of the American financial criminal, Bernie Madoff. Madoff's $64B Ponzi scheme globally, reportedly the largest in history, destroyed the lives of numerous individual investors who put their faith in the esteemed Wall Street statesman.

'American Symphony'

American Symphony chronicles a crucial year in musician Jon Batiste's life. As Batiste was peaking in his career with 11 Grammy nominations and embarking on a journey of creating an original symphony, his wife, best-selling author Suleika Jaouad learned that her cancer had returned. It's an "intimate portrait of two artists at a crossroads and a meditation on art, love, and the creative process."

'Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso'

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso delves into Indonesia's "Trial of the Century" in the murder case of Mirna Salihin by her best friend, Jessica Wongso, who is imprisoned in an Indonesian jail. It features exclusive interviews with Wongso, Salihin's father and twin sister, lawyers and journalists, and the trial which was also the first-ever case to be broadcast live on Indonesian television.

'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal centers around the Murdaughs who were a well-known family in South Carolina, but their heritage started to fall apart when adolescent Mallory Beach was killed in an intoxicated boating accident. A century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is exposed when Paul Murdaugh, the boat's purported driver, and his mother Maggie are discovered brutally killed.