Best documentaries on sports available on Netflix

From riveting tales of triumph to the untold stories behind iconic moments, Netflix has brought you documentaries that offer an exhilarating journey through the highs and lows of the sports arena. Whether you're a fervent fan or a sports practitioner, this collection showcases the power of storytelling to capture the spirit, passion, and sheer determination that define the world of sports.

'F1: Drive to Survive' (2019- )

F1: Drive to Survive will take you behind the scenes of FIA Formula One World Championship racing. The show provides an intimate look at the intense rivalries, triumphs, and challenges faced by F1 teams and drivers during each racing season. With unprecedented access, Drive to Survive captures the drama, passion, and high-stakes competition that define the world of Formula 1.

'Cheer' (2020-2022)

The gripping sports documentary Cheer delves into the competitive world of collegiate cheerleading. It has won three Primetime Emmy Awards. The show follows the Navarro College cheer team as they strive for perfection in their high-stakes routines. Through personal stories and intense training, it explores the dedication, sacrifice, and camaraderie that define this demanding and often misunderstood sport.

'Pelé' (2021)

Pelé unveils the extraordinary life and career of soccer legend Pelé who is the only man to win three football World Cups. From a young prodigy in Brazil to becoming a global football icon, Ben Nicholas and David Tryhorn-directed documentary provides an intimate look at the triumphs and challenges faced by one of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport.

'Break Point' (2023- )

The latest docuseries Break Point centers around some of the "most exciting and talented tennis players in the world, over the course of their competition in all four Grand Slams," as per the streaming giant's synopsis. From the makers of F1: Drive to Survive, the documentary offers "an emotional, personal perspective of the players' lives and journeys— wins, losses, and every serve in between."

'Beckham' (2023)

Fisher Stevens's mini docuseries Beckham has become one of the most popular on the streaming giant within less than a month of its release. It delves into the meteoric rise and global impact of the iconic footballer, David Beckham. It showcases the dark side of fame, media scrutiny, and the incident of his receiving a red card at the World Cup 1998.