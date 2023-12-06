Best Hollywood classic movies directed by women

Dec 06, 2023

Women-directed Hollywood classic films to watch

In the annals of Hollywood's rich cinematic history, a cadre of remarkable women directors has left an indelible mark, shaping the landscape with their vision, creativity, and storytelling prowess. From the Golden Age of Hollywood to the present day, check out these directors who have crafted enduring classics that showcase their talent and resilience in an industry historically dominated by men.

'Working Girls' (1931)

Working Girls is a pre-Code drama directed by Dorothy Arzner, a pioneering woman filmmaker. The film follows a group of working women navigating the challenges of their professional and personal lives. Arzner's direction brings a nuanced perspective to the portrayal of women in the workforce, challenging societal norms, and serves as a testament to Arzner's trailblazing contributions to early Hollywood cinema.

'The Hitch-Hiker' (1953)

Directed by Ida Lupino, The Hitch-Hiker is a tense noir thriller that follows two friends on a fishing trip who unwittingly pick up a psychotic hitchhiker. Based on real events, the film's relentless suspense and claustrophobic atmosphere make it a gripping experience. Lupino's direction and the chilling performance of the hitchhiker elevate this thriller into a classic of the genre.

'Cléo from 5 to 7' (1962)

A cinematic gem from the '60s, Cléo from 5 to 7, directed by Agnès Varda, follows the transformative two hours in the life of singer Cléo Victoire as she awaits her test results for cancer detection. Set in real-time, it explores existentialism, self-discovery, and the delicate nuances of femininity. It is a lyrical and visually stunning exploration of time, mortality, and the human spirit.

'My Brilliant Career' (1979)

Directed by Gillian Armstrong, My Brilliant Career is an Australian period drama set in the late 19th century. It follows Sybylla Melvyn, a spirited young woman aspiring to be a writer torn between love and her desire for independence. Judy Davis captures the complexities of a woman challenging societal expectations perfectly. The film received critical acclaim for its feminist themes and historical resonance.

'The Piano' (1993)

Jane Campion's The Piano is a hauntingly beautiful tale set in 19th-century New Zealand. Ada, a mute pianist and mail-order bride expresses her passions through her piano. The film intricately weaves a narrative of desire, isolation, and rebellion. With stunning cinematography and Holly Hunter's mesmerizing performance, it earned acclaim, including the Palme d'Or at Cannes and multiple Academy Awards.