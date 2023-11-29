Hollywood: Cinematography maestro Victor J Kemper dies at 96

Hollywood: Cinematography maestro Victor J Kemper dies at 96

Legendary cinematographer Victor J Kemper passes away at 96

Acclaimed Hollywood cinematographer Victor J Kemper has died at the age of 96, leaving behind a legacy of over 50 feature films. His son, Steven Kemper, confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that he died of natural causes in Sherman Oaks on Monday. Throughout his four-decade career, Kemper worked with legendary directors such as John Cassavetes, Arthur Hiller, and Sidney Lumet, among others. May he rest in peace.

Kemper's cinematic odyssey, early life

Born on April 14, 1927, in Newark, Kemper's journey into the world of film began after graduating from Seton Hall University. His early career involved operating a sound boom, mixing sound, and serving as a technical director for live studio programs at a local television station. When his request to train in California was denied, he decided to resign. In 1954, Kemper found his footing as a video camera operator in New York, paving the way for a successful career.

'Husbands': Kemper's first film as a cinematographer

Kemper's first film was Cassavetes's Husbands (1970), which he described as "an education in itself." The production reportedly involved shooting over a million-and-a-half feet of film during 10 weeks in New York and 12 weeks in London. Kemper recalled Cassavetes's focus on getting the film right rather than worrying about the dollars spent. Following this, he proceeded to film Elia Kazan's last feature, The Last Tycoon (1976) and Tim Burton's Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985).

Kemper demonstrated brilliance in the comedy genre

Kemper had a knack for various genres but particularly excelled in comedy. He believed that comedy was more challenging to shoot than drama due to the importance of timing and the need for perfect reactions from the cast. Despite these challenges, he successfully contributed to numerous comedies like Last of the Red Hot Lovers (1972), National Lampoon's Vacation (1983), Beethoven (1992), Tommy Boy (1995), and Jingle All the Way (1996).

His remarkable collaborations with Hiller, Michael Ritchie

Noteworthy partnerships include six films with Hiller, spanning from The Tiger Makes Out (1967) to Married to It (1991), and a three-film partnership with Carl Reiner—Oh God! (1977), The One and Only (1978), and The Jerk (1979). Kemper's diverse collaborations extended to directors like Michael Ritchie, Peter Yates, Lumet, Elaine May, Robert Wise, Irvin Kershner, and Norman Jewison.

Emmy Awards nomination to Lifetime Achievement Award: Notable recognitions

The legendary cinematographer served as president of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) from 1993-96 and 1999-2001. In 1998, he received the ASC's Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding career. He received an Emmy nomination for his work on the 1987 CBS telefilm Kojak: The Price of Justice. Kemper also directed the highly acclaimed 1985 CBS miniseries The Atlanta Child Murders. In 2008, he was named a cinematographer in residence at UCLA.